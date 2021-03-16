Police Investigating Attempted Murder at Evansville Apartment Complex

Detectives with the Evansville Police Department are investigating an Attempted Murder that happened at Woodland Park Apartments on Monday after a man was shot at multiple times while sitting in his vehicle.

On the city's south side-- evansville police are currently investigating a homicide from over the weekend-- -- and they now are looking into an attempted murder at the same set of apartments... 44-news reporter ella shemwell talks with with city leaders about the steps being taken to quell the violence..

"with violent crimes that have happened down there, the community can help tremendously" "for the past year, it's just been a mess out there" following the body that was found sunday evansville police are investigating-- community leader william payne-- speaking out-- after another violent crime occurred at the woodland park apartments on sunburst blvd "a male in his vehicle was shot at" police say-- on monday-- the victim was sitting in the driver seat when he saw a silver chevrolet impala pull into the parking lot.

The victim stated-- he saw the passengers side window roll down and a black male point a hand gun in his direction the offender began to fire his gun at the victim... police say that's when the victim got out of his vehicle and ran away.

"it's being classified as attempted murder, but once again we don't have a lot of information" all of the recent activity on sunburst blvd-- has evansville police officers working over time... now-- they're asking for the communities help.

"if they can provide any type of tips, information, if they were a witness, anything to help our detectives office" "it was bad before covid, and i think its gotten worse since covid because of the economic crisis" payne says-- this issue isn't new to him "we put a petition out on woodland park last year, and it had over 3,000 signatures."

After not receiving the response he wanted from the petition-- payne thinks its up to the community to come together "our city, and our administration, should try to hold these landlords, especially the ones at woodland accountable for their properties" ella shemwell- -44news