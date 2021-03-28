Man Dies After Shooting

"and that's not a singular incident, i see so many stories of children being affected by their parents drug addiction.'

The henderson county sheriff's office says heroin, marijuana, and several variants of pills were located in the house ... along with animal feces in several locations.

Paul schwartz was arrested at the home.... and deputies tell us schwartz is currently being held at the henderson county detention center -- facing felony probation violation with other charges pending.

"the whole family's affected by... if a person is addicted to drugs, the whole family is affected and i just think it's sad that we can't provide them the help that they need."

Officials say the children are with family and an investigation has begun.

"it's just super sad."

In henderson, claire dugan.

44news.

