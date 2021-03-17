Conversion therapy 3.16.21

ONE OF THE GROUPS RALLYING TO GET LAWMAKERS' ATTENTION....BAN CONVERSION THERAPY KENTUCKY

Abshire.

It was a busy day outside the capitol in frankfort as much as inside.... one of the groups rallying to get lawmakers' attention....ban conversion therapy kentucky.

The group says its been trying to urge lawmakers to make conversion therapy illegal for five years now.

The quote "therapy" is any attempt to change a person's sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

The group calls it child abuse.

The organizer says five years is way too long.

Tanner mobley: "the fact that this is still legal in our state is honestly, just i mean, it's shocking and we're better than that," both bills filed in the house and the senate this year..haven't made it to any discussion...and likely won't be passed this session.

