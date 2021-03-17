Vaccine Storage

The covid-19 vaccine is making its way to more people across Louisiana... but you may be wondering, what happens next

News1's kourtney williams breaks down the side effects and what you should expect after yo're vaccinated.

After yo're fully vaccinated against covid 19, you should continue taking precautions like wearing a mask... but you might still have questions about how to care for your arm after getting the shoti asked dr. larry simon... he tells me there are't any specific activity restrictions after taking one of the three covid 19 vaccines, but if yo're experiencing side effects, over the counter medicines should do the tricksotif you have some soreness around your arm cold compress is good and otherwise just take it easy if you feel bad but if you do't there are no restrictions you can do whatever you wantdr. simon says the most common side effects of covid 19 vaccines are 24 to 48 hours of fever or soreness in your arm.

If yo're feeling sick, i's okay to take it easysotpretty much universally people say that within one to two days they do't buy it again so if that happens to you take it easy but if not then do't worry about itof the three covid 19 vaccines, dr. simon says the johnson and johnson vaccine is the most promising for rural areas because i's easier to transport in terms of storagesottha's part of why the johnson and johnson vaccine holds so much hope for more outlining areas in the united states more rural areas and globally more outlining areas across the globe because i's easier to transport and easier to storedr. simon says covid-19 vaccinations will help protect you from getting covid-19 and side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection.

They should go away in a few days in lafayette