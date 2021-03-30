The Colonnade in Ringgold is the new home of Vaccination Station for Dade, Catoosa & Walker counties

This three counties in north georgia that are teaming up to make vaccinations really possible this morning agility.

He's the public license director for walker county morning gel good morning dale, based only o monday for being here how you done this morning.

I am shy now instead of amelia aspirin anymore right exactly talking about that you guys are coming up with catoosa county and date county.

You guys are making vaccination stations will be more accessible for the people there in northwest storage at this is 19 vaccine became available.

We've actually been working challenging jurisdictions in northwest georgia the highways to make it easier for folks access vaccinations.

We originally approached the counties sign on one of those state mass vaccination sites and actually few weeks ago of the state contacted us contact counties that can plan.

We will supply you with vaccines so we really went to work there when we have our logistics we we have a destination set something up and then to choose the county actually got one of the deep freezer freezers and chi memorial came on board to help us online their appointment system.

I'm so we went back to the statement.

I said okay let' do that often and this is 90 so helpful for those with a lid there and keep house exactly where the vaccinations nation is going to be located certainly, so it was at the colonnade so is easy spot for folks to find because you can just come down.

I i get all know it's a couple lights down the road.

Depending on where you live whatsoever an date you want, you can set an appointment up colonnade and get your vaccine your back on the interstate home parkway and had home to make it easy on folks find the location with the colonnade.

There's a lot of availability for one vehicle so we can get people in and out really right exactly now.

I know that walker county.

You guys ar using a hotline to cost you vaccination emits how people can appointment her the colonnade.

Okay, so we ask that you go online to use vaccinations.

The should do that county residents.

The easiest ways to just one website walker, pa.goggin, and there's a big banner at the top of the swing on the safe use of your site but there's also links on the date county government website county government website and all your facebook pages have links to get you there back this morning.

We just added a ring opening up additional hours on thursday evenings available thursday but most backs just click on that link and pick the time that she want were doing these in increments of a half hour so you know if you get the 99 stories you don't have to actually show up right.

I if you have booked an appointment.

We have reserved the vaccine you so as long as you're there in that 30 minute window.

You'll be good to go perfect and what kind of vaccin are you guys offering is the modernity visor.

The johnson & johnson is different for each day and you actually see which vaccine that you get when you limit so what this means we're doing the madonna vaccine on wednesday and will be the pfizer vaccine on thursdays you actually do have other computer you are able to make that selection effect you so much dale, thank you for joining us again this morning.

Thank you guys are joining us will have