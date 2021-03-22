Georgia Counties team up on vaccine

Dade, Walker and Catoosa Counties are combing their vaccines to one spot at the Colonnade in Ringgold.

Catoosa, dade, and walker counties are now teaming up to administer the covid-19 vaccine at a regional level.

News 12's winston reed is live from catoosa to explain.

North georgia officials expect governor brian kemp to make covid vaccines available to all groups april 1st.

So in preparation, north georgia counties are pulling all of their resources to the colonnade center.

John pless:"each county is being designated a specific amount of covid vaccinations for their populations but if we bring it all together into one place it can be distributed more efficiently."

The three counties will share a website for appointment sign ups.

Appointments times will also be stretched out later in the evening on wednesday thursdays.

"we know there's a lot of working families, working people out there.

They can't just come in at 10 in the morning or 2 in the afternoon or 4 in the afternoon.

So we're going to start with at least one of those two days a week opening up the vaccinations to the hours of 11 to 7."

With an abundance of resources combined, north georgia officials expect heavy traffic everyday the vaccination station is open.

Sheriff gary sisk: "our number that we try to hit everyday is at least a thousand or more.

That can easily be accomplished here at our location."

"we do want to remind people also that when you do sign up online or if you call and if you have an appointment, we ask that you commit to that appointment because that's a specific dose that's going to you."

After you get your first dose you will be on a call back list for your second appointment.

When the three counties officially launch their website we will post it on our website that's wdef dot com.

The hotline number is still available.

423-800-8004 will post that number on our website and we encourage our viewers to pass that number along to anyone without internet access who wants the vaccine reporting live in catoosa county