Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment

New's 1's kourtney williams explains covid 19 vaccines are continuing to rollout and those who qualify are now saying that getting an appointment is just as easy as signing up on the website whether i's on your phone or laptop dr. tina stefanski says that sh's seeing an increase in the demand for vaccines sotwe are definitely seeing an increase in the number of people who are looking for vaccinations especially just in the last couple of hours since the eligibility groups were opened up by the governor the eligibility requirements dramatically expanded to 3 include anyone 16 and older with underlying health conditions, people who are overweight, past or present smokers, and nearly two dozen other broadly defined health conditions.many were also concerned whether vaccines could go bad after being stored for an extended period of time dr. stefanski says the've changed how they handle storage... and vaccines are rolling out quicklysotour goal is to get vaccines out within a week so when we receive them into the state we want to very quickly get people vaccinated so certainly not more than a couple of weeks for those who are still questioning whether to get the vaccine, dr. stefanski is reminding everyone that the virus should't be taken lightlysoti's deadly and it also and i also has potential for long side effects so you just need to weigh the risks and benefits of the covid virus versus the vaccinein lafayette kourtney williams news 15 3