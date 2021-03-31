Shasta County Public Health urging eligible groups to get vaccinated

Shasta County Public Health is still seeing available vaccine appointments for this week.

And the best way to find those open spots is to go on the shasta ready website.

If you go on, the website and click on vaccinations... you can see what clinics are open and available.

You can also click on "my turn"-- which is the state's scheduling system-- and find out what other places are also offering the vaccine.

Right now, public health is urging people who are eligible to get vaccinated, to make an appointment.

People who are 65 and older or in one of those groups that is being vaccinated now, they're first in line.

They have today and tomorrow to still be first and line// for those who want to get it, i think it's good.

The availability is a good thing.

# on thursday, the state is expanding vaccine eligibility for people over the age of 50-years- old.

Once eligibility opens up to that group, public health anticipates that demand for