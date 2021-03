Gov. Newsom announces new vaccine eligibility

In just a few weeks, many more Californians will be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

MANY MORECALIFORNIA RESIDENTS WILLBE ELIGIBLE TO GET THEIRCOVID-19 VACCINE.

ANDTHE KERN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS THEY'REREADY TO GIVE OUT MORE SHOTS"TODAY WE ARE ANNOUNCING THAT WEARE MODIFYING IN A STAIR-STEPPEDMANNER, OUR ELIGIBILITY."GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM ANNOUNCINGTHURSDAY NEW ELIGIBILITYCRITERIA FOR COVID-19 VACCINES.ON APRIL FIRST.

EVERYCALIFORNIAN 50 YEARS AND OLDERCAN GET A SHOT.ON APRIL 15TH.

EVERYONE 16 ANDOLDER WILL BE ELIGIBLE."SO, IN JUST A FEW WEEKS, THEREWILLBE NO RULES, NO LIMITATIONS, ASIT RELATES TO THE ABILITY TO GETAVACCINE ADMINISTERED."MICHELLE CORSON WITH THE KERNCOUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS KERN COUNTYALREADY HAS THEINFRASTRUCTURE TO ADMINISTERTHESE ADDITIONAL VACCINES."OUR FAIRGROUNDS VACCINATIONSITEALONE, WE'VE BEEN DOING UPWARDSOF, YOU KNOW, MAYBE 15 HUNDREDIN A DAY WHEREAS WE CAN DO OVER5 THOUSAND EACH DAY, SO WITHMORE VACCINESCAN RAMP THAT UP IMMEDIATELY."CORSON SAYS THERE IS A CONCERNTHAT PEOPLE WITH AHIGHER RISK OF SEVERE COVID-19CASES WON'T GET THEIR VACCINESAS QUICKLY WHEN MORE PEOPLEBECOME ELIGIBLE.SHE SAYS THOSE GROUPS SHOULD BEVACCINATED NOW."GET THOSE VACCINES BEFORE THEOTHERTIERS BEGIN TO OPEN.

THIS IS THETIME.

THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GETBUSIER.

SO WEREALLY WANT THESE VULNERABLEGROUPS TO GET VACCINATED."ACCORDING TO GOVERNOR NEWSOM.MORE JOHNSON ANDJOHNSON.

PFIZER.

AND MODERNASHOTS WILL BE AVAILABLEFOR CALIFORNIA.HE SAYS IT'S A HOPEFUL SIGN THATTHE END OF THE PANDEMIC ISCLOSE."THERE'S NOT JUST LIGHT AT THEEND OFTHE TUNNEL, THERE'S A BRIGHTLIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL."TO MAKE A VACCINE APPOINTMENT.YOU CAN VISIT MYTURN DOT C-A DOT GOV.KALLYN... ARE THERE ANYRESOURCES FOR PEOPLE WHO AREHESITANT OR CONCERNED ABOUTGETTING THEIRVACCINATIONS?STARTING TODAY... YOU CAN CALLTHE PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT AT321-3000.

THEY HAVE STAFF READYTO WALK YOU THROUGHTHE PROCESS OF LEARNING MORE ANDSCHEDULING AN APPOINTMENT.

WE'LLHAVE THAT NUMBER ON OUR WEBSITETURN TO 23 DOT COM.AND AROUND THE NATION--PRESIDENT BIDEN'S GOAL