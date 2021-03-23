State hopes to expand vaccine eligibility by end of April

Governor Gavin Newsom is hoping to get people over the age of 16-years-old vaccinated by the end of April

And california could hit that mark quicker than expected with governor newsom saying everyone 16 and older can get vaccinated by the end of april.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in shasta county.

what are you hearing from that younger group?

One person tells me being to get vaccinated means being getting back to that sense of normalcy.

Kylie pewitt is waiting for her turn to get the vaccine.

Take sot* trt :09 kylie pewitt lives in redding i've just been waiting for when im able to, with the age sector // i've just been waiting for the go-ahead to get it.

Pewitt says even though she'd like to get the shot as quickly as possible it's important to her to see the more vulnerable people get it first.*take sot* trt :07 kylie pewitt lives in redding im definitely anxious to get it and looking forward to getting it.

But i just wanted to make sure most at risk get it first.

Pewitt says she's looking forward to getting her shot.*ana stand up* trt ana torrea atorreanews but what does this mean for shasta county?

Public health says it will all depend on what that vaccine supply will look like by the end of next month.*take sot* trt :15 kerri schuette shasta health & human services agency pio if we continue to get good supply and we continue to get folks in for the appointments that we have, then we certainly are hopeful that by the end of april that would be possible to open it up to other groups.

We'll just have to wait and see.

Pewitt tells me the past year has been tough but there is one thing she's looking forward to... take sot* trt :12 kylie pewitt lives in redding i used to go on little getaway trips and drive to the coast or just do random little trips like that.

Whereas i've definitely not done that in a year plus, so i'm looking forward to doing stuff like that

Whereas i've definitely not done that in a year plus, so i'm looking forward to doing stuff like that i reached out to the california department public health about when we could see people 16 and older get vaccinated.

The department said it could not further elaborate on the governor's comments.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you