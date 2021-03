German Lessons Movie - Julian Vergov, Vasil Banov, Stefka Yanorova, Elena Telbis

German Lessons Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A middle aged man named Nikola is struggling with his life in his home country Bulgaria.

He decides to move to Germany and is desperately trying to restore relationships with all his beloved people, just a day before he leaves.

Directed by: Pavel G.

Vesnakov cast: Julian Vergov, Vasil Banov, Stefka Yanorova, Elena Telbis, Gerasim Georgiev, Meglena Karalambova, Ivan Nalbantov, Mac Marinov