Nita Ambani to be a visiting professor at the Banaras Hindu University?| Oneindia News

A proposal to appoint Reliance Industries Executive Director Nita Ambani as a visiting professor at the prestigious Banaras Hindu University has led to protests at the campus.

Around 40 students of the university in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi staged a demonstration outside the house of BHU Vice Chancellor on Tuesday.

Reliance Industries Limited, however, has said Ambani has not received any such invitation.

#NitaAmbani #BanarasHinduUniversity #RelianceIndustries