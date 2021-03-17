Coping with stress during the Pamdemic

A survey from the American Psychological Association shows Americans are experiencing extremely high levels of stress.

The study's findings.

We're now a year into the pandemic and it's no secret majority of us have encountered some of the biggest challenges... which could turn into high levels of stress.

This past year has brought on so many new stressors for a lot of us.

Whether it was losing a job and battling financial troubles or dealing with grief after losing a loved one to covid?

We've all gone through something tough or abnormal.

In fact... a new survey from the american psychological association shows americans are experiencing some of the highest levels of stress.

61% of adults have experienced undesired weigh changes, 67% are sleeping more or less than they'd like to and 23% of adults are drinking more alcohol.

Specialist dennis johnson with iowa state university tells me it's not just individual people being effected by these stressors ?

*- it's also their friends and family.

But with the vaccine rolling out to more of the population... people are starting to socialize a little more.

"and that's probably a good thing in a lot of ways.

But at the same time, people want to be cautious and you want to be careful.

But at the same time, i think being out there in the community a little bit more.

Whether it be a community organization, whether it be a church, some place they can be socially connected to loved ones, to people in the community is probably a very healthy thing."

Johnson tells me reaching out to others to check in is a positive thing.

But don't forget to take care of yourself in the process.

He says you can't do everything for everyone.

The study also found that americans aren't sure about the future just yet.

