Lexington Business Grant GMK 031721

Lexington could soon have another grant program to help small businesses.

The city is considering using five million in federal stimulus money for refundable loans of up to 25 thousand dollars for businesses...with less than 50 employees.

Restaurants could have as many as 100 workers if they meet the guidelines.

The loans will be forgiven.

The program is similar to a successful two point five million program that helped more than 100 businesses last summer.

White preston worley urban county member "all of this is good for the city because more wages being paid is more payroll taxes coming into the city, more businesses thriving, net profits coming into the city and more net profits and more payroll mean more services to our constituents while council members agree the program is needed, they still want to work out how other federal stimulus dollars could be spent, application processes and other details.

