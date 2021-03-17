Dominic Cummings: MPs should take 'very hard look' at government's COVID mistakes

Dominic Cummings has said MPs need to take a “very, very hard look” into what the government got wrong during its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser who is most well known for his infamous lockdown trip to Barnard Castle, suggested Downing Street didn’t have enough people with scientific and technical backgrounds to respond effectively to the pandemic.Cummings, who parted ways with Johnson in November last year, told the House of Commons science and technology committee on Wednesday: “I hope that as the country emerges from the current lockdown and as there is – as there should be – an urgent [and] very, very hard look by this building into what went wrong and why in 2020, one of the most obvious lessons of that is this problem.Credit: Parliamentlive.tv