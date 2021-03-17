Indianapolis man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

An Indianapolis man suspected of killing three adults and a child told police he fatally shot the four victims after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money, according to a court document and one of the girlfriend’s relatives.

The survivor of the quadruple shooting in indianapolis says her family was shot over money.

Sierra hignite spoke with a neighbor who helped the woman before police arrived.

Craig jackson says he was waiting on a food delivery late saturday night..

When he heard a knock on his door.

Craig jackson: "i was sitting right here in my chair, i hear a loud bang on the door.

Bam, bam, bam, bam, bam.

I get up.

I said, 'who is it?'" she said, 'can you help me?

I have been shot.'"her family says it was jeanettrius moore.she had been shot by malik halfacre.

Craig jackson: "she said her baby daddy shot her.

And he shot her, her mother, and the kids.

She said she was the only person who got away."

While they waited for help to arrive... jackson tried to keep moore conscious by talking to her.craig jackson: "i said, 'why did he shoot you?'

And her exact words were, 'stimulus money.'"he was in disbelief that halfacre would kill four people and injure another over a stimulus check.craig jackson: "her exact words were, 'i am the only one who got away.

He killed the rest of them.'

Those were her exact words."

The people killed in the shooting have been identified as anthony johnson, dequan moore, eve moore, and tomeeka brown.moore told jackson after the shooting..

Halfacre was chasing her.craig jackson: "she was frantic.

She was hysterical.

She was in pain."

Jackson said a pick up truck drove around the block slowly three times while they were waiting but he couldn't see who was inside.craig jackson: "she kept on saying please help me, please help me, please help me.

And i told her i said the police are on the way the police