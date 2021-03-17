What you need to know: March 17

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Wednesday, March 17.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

We are working to learn the result of a major overnight crash on i-5 south near anderson.

Our team just spoke with c-h-p ..

But they are unable to give us any information just yet..

We just checked the chp incident page where the crash was first reported around 4:13 this morning.

### overnight the city council voted to approve the plan to start charging visitors... as a way to pay for reconstructing and maintaining upper park road.

During last night's meeting council members added an amendment ... asking to the public works director to include a number of free days in the plan.

The park was a gift to the people of chico, from annie bidwell.## also happening today - a drive thru covid vaccine clinic people 18 and older.

No appointment necessary... but you must live in lassen county.

Gates open at 8 am for seniors 65 and older.

The line opens to the public at 10 a.m.

All patients must arrive to lassen community college with id and proof of residence.

The clinic runs until 5 p.m.

Or until doses last.

### also today-- a drive thru food giveaway by oroville's southside community improvement association.

This is video of a past giveaway.

Today's event runs from 11:3o am to 2:30 pm..

At 29-59 lower wyandotte road.

Organizers say... rain or shine - all food boxes will be distributed.

### a northern california casino is hosting a major job fair.

Rolling hills casino in corning is currently building four new restaurants - one of them is called "rock and brews."

..

And looking for workers to operate them..

All you have to do is bring your resume and show up to the resort in corning from 1 pm to 6pm today.

The address to the casino is 2-6-5-5 everett freeman way.

The casino says it has more than 100 positions available.

More than 90% of californians can now enjoy indoor, gyms and movie theaters... state health authorities approved more counties to reopen tuesday... thanks to lower coronavirus case rates.

San diego and sacramento counties join los angeles and orange counties, which were authorized to reopen sunday.

Some bay area businesses can reopen even more, including bowling alleys, cardrooms, wineries and breweries at 25% capacity indoors.

## today is the deadline for recall organizers to submit nearly one and a half million petition signatures ... to qualify the proposal for the ballot.

It could take until september to set an election date, if it qualifies.

Former republican congressman doug ose says he's entering the recall election aimed at ousting democratic gov.

Gavin newsom.

Former san diego mayor kevin faulconer and businessman john cox have already tossed their hats into the ring.##