Shahid, Arjun and Vicky Kaushal spotted in Mumbai

Paparazzi spotted Bollywood hunks in Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal was snapped at his gym.

The actor is working on his next film 'Sardar Udham Singh'.

Dressed in blue shirt, actor Arjun Kapoor paused and posed.

Arjun's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' is set to hit the silver screens on March 19.

Shahid Kapoor along with wife Mira Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport.

Shahid Kapoor is working on his next big movie 'Jersey'.