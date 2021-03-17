Tippecanoe Co. falls to blue category of 7-day COVID positivity rate

Right now, the county's positivity rate is the lowest it's been since September.

Five - tippecanoe county is now in the blue according the the state department of health's coronavirus dashboard.

That means the 7-day positivity rate is less than 5 percent.

However, the county is under advisory, according the governor's executive order.

The advisory is lifted if the county in the blue for two consecutive weeks.

If that happens, social gatherings can have up to 250 people.

County health officer dr. jeremy adler says he hopes the trend continues.

"we like to see that data, of course, continue to move in a downward direction back towards the numbers we were getting last summer."

Adler says it's important for people to continue following cdc guidelines.

He encourages people to avoid large gatherings during upcoming holidays like easter.

