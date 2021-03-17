How To Spot a Scheme

How can you look out for fraud and people trying to steal your money?

Around ?

"* ?

How can you look out for fraud and people trying to steal your money?

Today ?

"* kimt news 3's annalise johnson sat in on a presentation by the rochester police department and onb bank aimed at showing people how to spot a real deal versus a malicious scheme.

She joins us live.

Katie ?

"* if you have a phone r a computer... these schemers will try to trick you through fake calls ?

"* emails ?

"* te* and pop ups.

Sergeant strop of the rpd investigations division presented to folks in person and online at 125 live about how to spot a fraudulent scheme... anything from common calls tricking you into thinking your grandchild needs you to wire money to get them out of trouble ?

"* or that the fbi is going to arrest you if you don't send money... to newer schemes that have been created during the coronavirus pandemic... like convincing you to pay to get on a special vaccine waitlist ?

"* or to pay to receive your stimulus they're not going to wire anything, they're not going to ask you to wire money to get your stimulus check.

So if somebody's saying you need to wire the irs 500 dollars to get your stimulus check, no.

That's not the way it works the irs will never call you... notification will always come in the mail.

When in doubt ?

"* rpd says to just hang up the phone or turn off your computer.

Live in rochester?

"* annalise thank you annalise.

If you fall victim to one of these ploys ?

"* contact local law enforcement.

We will also have links to some websites on kimt dot com where you can report identity theft and fraud.

Fema is