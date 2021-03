Anti-Asian Hate Crimes: Witnesses Say Elderly Asian Woman Beats Up Attacker; SFPD Pledges More Patrols

An elderly woman being attacked on Market St.

In San Francisco Wednesday - the latest victim in a wave of attacks on Asians in the Bay Area - turned the tables on her assailant, according to witnesses.

Meanwhile officials pledged additional resources to bring attackers to justice.

Wilson Walker reports.

(3/17/21)