Building Workers Suspended After Witnessing Brutal Attack On Asian Woman

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating a brutal beating in Midtown after an Asian woman was attacked on her way to church.
As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, the assault has many asking why witnesses didn't do more to help.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a brutal assault in Hell's Kitchen in the latest attack on an Asian New Yorker...
Hundreds gathered in cities across the U.S. on Saturday, including Atlanta, Georgia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to protest..