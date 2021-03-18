Tri-State Banks Overloaded with Stimulus Inquiries

Up through their program.

New tonight -- across the country -- millions of americans have been cashing in on their third stimulus check.

And locally -- banks are trying to keep up with the demand.

44news reporter marisa patwa explains.

Call center employees are being asked to work over time as they receive numerous calls from customers asking if the fourteen hundred dollars has been deposited into their account the stimulus checks are aimed at helping those struggling financially to not only make ends meet -- with more than eighty five percent of adult americans qualify for a check -- and here in evansville banks are dealing with long lines and heated questions from people who still have not seen the money deposited in their accounts just yet for sixty five year old ricardo tramill - who works as a cook at a nursing home -- he was grateful when he walked into the fifth third in downtown evansville and saw the money in his account "it's here for a lot of people that really need it -- myself i am at the poverty level myself.

Right up under it -- and you know -- that helps me out a lot.

My car is in trouble and that very well took care of my car because i have to have transportation to and from work."

Anyone who makes less than -- 75-thousand dollars a year -- or households that bring in -- less than 150- thousand -- should receive the third stimulus check.

You can check the status of your stimulus check by heading to irs dot com reporting live in evansville marisa patwa 44news