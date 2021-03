New COVID-19 vaccine in development in Palm Beach County

Dr. Michael Farzan and a colleague in Maryland are in the process of developing a COVID-19 vaccine that is broken down to powder, shipped to delivery sites without refrigeration, and mixed with water before injecting individuals.

ANYWHERE WITHOUT A NEED FORREFRIGERATION.

AND ITDEVELOPED IN SOUTH FLORIDA.CONTACT FIVE INVESTIGATOR DAVEBOHMAN IS HERE.

HE SPOKE TOTHE DOCTOR BEHIND THERESEARCH.THE SCIENCE BEHIND THISMEDICINE MAKES THE VACCINE INPOWDER FORM.

WHEN IT GETS TOWHERE THE SHOTS ARE NEEDED,HEALTH CARE WORKERS JUST ADDWATER&AND STIR.DR. MICHAEL FARZAN JUSTSHIPPED AN ENVELOPE OF THEPOWDERED SUBSTANCE THAT COULDBECOME A VACCINE FROM THESCRIPPS RESEARCH INSTITUTE INJUPITER, TO A COLLABORATOR INMARYLAND.“DAVE Q: THIS IS APOWDER?

AT THE POINT YOURECEIVE IT, IT WILL STILL BEINJECTED INTO YOU AS A LIQUID.BUT THE IMPORTANT PART IS, ITCAN BE STORED AS A POWDER ANDBE DELIVERED AROUND THE WORLDAS A POWDER” WHICH MEANS THEVACCINE COULD BE SHIPPEDWITHOUT THE RISK OF SPOILINGOR THE EXTRA COSTS OFREFRIGERATING IT.

DR. FARZANSAYS MANUFACTURERS CAN QUICKLYADAPT THE MANUFACTURINGFORMULA TO FIGHT NEW, FAST-SPREADING VARIANTS OF THEVIRUS.“OVER TIME OUR CURRENTVACCINES WILL BECOME LESS ANDLESS EFFECTIVE, BECAUSE THEVIRUS HAS CHANGED” DR. FARZANIS CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR APHARMEUTICAL COMPANY TOEVENTUALLY BUY, TEST, ANDMANUFACTURE THE POWDEREDVACCINE.

FARZAN BELIEVESPEOPLE WILL NEED REGULAR COVIDSHOTS, SIMILAR TO THE WAYAMERICANS ARE ASKED TO GET FLUSHOTS EVERY YEAR.“THERETHINGS THAT ARE ALMOST SURE.ONE IS OUR DEATH RATES AREGOING TO GO DOWN.

AND THEOTHER IS WE WILL HAVE THISVIRUS AND NEW VARIANTS OF THISVIRUS FOR THE NEXT SEVERALYEARS”YOU CAN SEE OUR ENTIREINTERVIEW WITH DR. MICHAELFARZAN ON OUR W-P-T-V FACEBOOKPAGE.

TOMORROW NIGHT AT SIX,DR. FARZAN WILL TALK MOREABOUT THIS NEW DEVELOPMENT,AND ABOUT THE LOCAL ANDNATIONAL VACCINE PROGRAM IN ANONLINE TOWN MEETING HOSTED BYPALM BEACH COUNTY COMMISSIONERGREGG WEISS.

FOR LINKS TOBOTH, GO TO OUR WEB PAGE ATW-P-T-V DOT- COM BACK TO YOUDON'T FORGET YOU CAN ALWAYSFIND THE LATEST HEADLINESSURROUNDING COVID-19 BY HEADINGTO WPTV DOT COM SLASHCORONA