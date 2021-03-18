Fort Wayne's own Jack Ferguson ready to showcase skills in NCAA Tourney

We're now less than 24 hours away from tipping off the NCAA tournament right here in the Hoosier state, and if you're still looking for a Cinderalla to root for in this year's Big Dance, look no further than the Colgate Raiders, featuring Fort Wayne's own Jack Ferguson.

The raiders average over 86 points per game..that ranks second in the country only behind gonzaga..and ferguson's efficiency has been a major factor in that success..as a senior, the homestead grad is averaging a career-best 12 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from beyond the arc..now he'll get a chance to show off that sweet stroke on the sport's biggest stage...and he says getting to do so in his home state makes it that much more special..

Tipoff between the raiders and razorbacks is set for 12:45 on friday..that game will played at bankers life fieldhouse in indianapolis..