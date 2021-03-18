Purdue Police Plan NCAA Tournament Games

Are kicking off tonight.

Purdue police plan to respond to large gatherings as the calls come in.

But they're believing with it being a year into the pandemic, that students will do the right thing.

Purdue police will (not be increasing patrol on campus during the march madness games.

Instead they're extending resources to other game day needs like securing the arena.

More officers will also be out helping traffic flow.

And some officers are specifically assigned to directing the buses carrying athletes.

Police chief john cox is confident that large gatherings will be the least of their worries.

He said the department feels well prepared after all the planning that went into this event.

We'll have some fans that will be in town depending on the teams that are playing here in mackey but i think that the city is prepared, i think the university is prepared and i think the ncaa is prepared to make this a safe and fun event.

He does (not expect an up tick in tippecanoe county covid-cases from these tournament games.

The city of west lafayette and purdue are really relying on the community to be their eyes and ears during these game days.

If you see activity you believe violates covid-19 safety guidelines -- you're asked to call west lafayette police at 765-775-5200.

