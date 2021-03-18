Mr Bean look-a-like who became Internet sensation in China has blown Meghan and Harry interview out of the water - after video o

A Mr Bean look-a-like claims to have whipped Meghan and Harry in the ratings with a 17-second video of him - chopping CABBAGE.Nigel Dixon, 52, posted a video of himself haplessly trying to chop a white cabbage 'Chinese chef-style' while watching a professional do it on an instructional video.It was released on a Chinese video-sharing platform on the same day as Harry and Meghan's controversial Oprah Winfrey on CBS earlier this month.,Internet star Nigel has proudly boasted that his clip trounced the controversial CBS interview which attracted 18m US viewers by getting a staggering 100m views.The impersonator, from Felixstowe, Suffolk, became an unlikely internet sensation after he took his tribute act - known as 'Mr Pea' - to China where they love the Mr Bean character.After becoming stuck in Wuhan last January during the Covid outbreak he started making short educational videos, advising people how to live under lockdown, and instructing people to wear masks and stay indoors.Nigel quickly attracted 460 million followers on Sina Weibo - the Chinese version of Twitter - and had fans across Japan and Korea.But now, Nigel has once again been blown away by his mass following - after his latest video, a 17-second clip of him chopping cabbage, gained over 100 MILLION views.The short, comical video clip was released on Sunday, March 7 - the same day as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's watershed interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS in the United States.But whilst the two royals were watched by a combined total of 28.2million people across the US and the UK - Nigel pulled in a staggering 100.1million viewers for his video.He said: "I couldn't believe it.

I was absolutely blown away."I just thought, what a crazy world we live in, where on one side of the world you have everybody tuning in to the Meghan and Harry interview, whether they agree with it or not."And then on the other side of the world, over 100 million people are just watching me chop cabbage, in a video clip which is over in a matter of just a few seconds."I couldn't stop laughing, I just thought it was so funny."Nigel added that it was just by chance that he released his video clip on the same day that the Oprah interview aired.He said: "I tend to release my videos on the weekend anyway, so my scheduling had nothing to do with their interview.

I didn't plan for the two things to marry up."Usually, I might expect one or two million on one of my videos, and I'd be pleased with that."I was so taken aback by the amount of people who watched this one, and the speed with which the viewing numbers went up."I don't know what it is about this video that made it so popular."Possibly it is my performance, and all the emotions on my face in such a short space of time as I watch the chef chopping his cabbage at such speed and realise I'm never going to be able to do that."And then I just look disappointed and resigned as I put a bit of cabbage into my mouth and chew it slowly."And Nigel said that he only thought to check his own ratings after seeing how many people were tuning into the stories about Piers Morgan's resignation from Good Morning Britain a few days later.He said: "I started noticing on social media that there was a bombardment of articles about Piers Morgan."So I went to have a little look on Google to see how many viewers that had had, and then I checked my own ratings, and I couldn't believe the difference."Nigel released his video on two separate Chinese video platforms Kuaishou, where it has received 100.1million views, and Douyin, where it has been watched by an additional 18 million people.And the Mr Bean impersonator has no plans to end his 'Mr Pea' videos from Wuhan.He has even been commissioned for a series of entertaining documentaries, titled 'China Through Pea's Eyes'.