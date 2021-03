Watch: Reel life 'Lord Ram' Arun Govil joins BJP ahead of Assembly polls

Actor Arun Govil joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Assembly polls in four states and Puducherry.

Govil is known for playing the role of Lord Ram in the TV series Ramayan.

Govil joined the party in front of BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

Govil made his debut on big screen with the movie Paheli (1977).

The actor also appeared in a bunch of other mythological serials.

