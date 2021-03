Arun Govil who played Lord Ram in Ramayan joins BJP | Oneindia News

BJP releases list of 148 candidates for Bengal polls, Mukul Roy gets ticket from Krishnanagar Uttar.

PM Modi calls the Congress party ‘leaderless’.

Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramayan, joins BJP.

Commenting on ‘Ripped Jeans’ controversy, Jaya Bachchan says such statements encourage crimes against women.

Arvind Kejriwal appeals to people who are eligible to get vaccinated amid a surge in cases.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

#RippedJeans #BengalPolls2021 #Covid19