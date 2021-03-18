UK police van responding to emergency plows through Leicester red light and into car resulting in serious inuries

Leicestershire police have launched an investigation after one of its police vans collided with a car whilst responding to an emergency on blue lights.

An eye witness said she saw the van travelling at speed with blue lights on but no sirens as it went through a red light and hit a car.

She said the van then continued forward with the car stuck at the front until it became pinned against a pole and the police van.

Leicestershire police said in a statement "A part of Hinckley Road in Leicester has been closed following a collision involving a marked police van.The collision happened at around 10:20 am this morning (March 18) close to the Westcotes United Reform church and involved the police vehicle, which was responding to an emergency incident, and blue Subaru Impreza.

The passenger in the Subaru has been taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not deemed life threatening.

The driver of the Subaru has been taken to the hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The two officers in the van have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road remains closed at its junction with King Richards Road and Fosse Road Central while enquiries are carried out at the scene.

A full investigation will be carried out into the circumstances surrounding the collision".