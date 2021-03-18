George Mallet gets vaccinated

Has been fully vaccinated.

So what is it like when you get vaccinated?

Turns out it is pretty simple.

In fact, here in rochester, it is exceedingly efficient, kimt news 3's george mallet got his first dose early this morning and joins me now to share his experience.

Coronavirus and katie?

"*?

"*?* used the perfect word to describe what i witnessed this morning.

They are a well?

"* oiled machine at mayo clinic.

I was in and out inside of 20 minutes.

The people who greet you?

"*?

"*?

"*?

"* those who in?

"*?

"*?

"* the nurses who administering the vaccines?

"**- everybody is prepared to allay your fears and make you comfortable.

At the risk of gushing?

"*?

"*?

"* it was rea fantastic.

Now i am obviously limited in what i can show you here?

"*?

"*?

"* but i think y the idea.

Okay, i've arrived here at the vaccination site at mayo clinic.

I've been instructed to remain in my car until five minutes before my appointment which is at 8:20 this morning.

And, now it is one minute until it will be five minutes before my appointment.

I'm ready to go.

Oh?

"*?

"*?

"* an exactly where to go.

There is no shortage of signage at this vaccination clinic!

Once inside i am instructed to follow this long hallway lined with footprints to my life saving vaccine.

I'm in here with tammy now and answering the questions that i have to answer before i get my shot!

Tammy's given me a bunch of literature to read about my vaccination.

Tammy?

"*?

"*?

"* actually retired from mayo last year?

"* ?

"*?

"* was cal into service to administer vaccines.

I can see why they wanted her back too?

"*?

"*?

" exceedingly gentle!

There it is, i don't even feel it!

And so after i got my shot, i filled out... out this way sir... i have to figure out how to get out of here is the main thing.

After i got my shot i just had to make a second coronavirus i guess i shouldn't have been surprised at how efficient they do things at the prestigous mayo clinic.

I remember when i had my first checkup at mayo.

My appointment was at 7:30 on a tuesday morning.

At 7:30 on that tuesday morning?

"*?

"*?

* wasn't in a wating room?

"*?

"* was sitting in an examing room chatting with my physician.

That's how they roll at mayo, katie.

Thank you, george.

As you heard, george said he was getting his next dose on tax day.

His date is actually on the normal federal tax day april 15th.

This year, though, tax day has been moved