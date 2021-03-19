Ridge Harrison wins dunk contest

A&m belongs to.

Ridge harrison's dunk highlight reel is something lebron james can even be proud of.

The hatton senior has entertained hornet fans for years, but now he'll get the chance to show the country how he can ball.

Harrison won the american family insurance online dunk contest!!!

He had to go through multiple rounds of voting against players from all over the country.

But harrison and the hatton community did it!

Now he gets to fly to indy, i think its his first time on a plane too!

And compete in a nationally televisied dunk competition at the final four.

Ya'll watch out for him in a couple of weeks!

This guy can fly.