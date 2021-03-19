Uttarakhand CM's wife says words not presented in full context, releases video| Oneindia News

Amid uproar over Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s ripped jeans remark, his wife defended his statement on Thursday, saying his words were not being presented in full context.

In a statement through a video here, Rawat’s wife Rashmi Tyagi said that the entire context in which he made the comment is not being described.

In the statement she said that the Chief Minister said that women’s participation is unprecedented in building the society and the country.

It is the responsibility of the women of our country to save our cultural heritage, save our identity, save our costumes.

#GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans #TirathSinghRawat #RippedJeansTwitter