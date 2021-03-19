Zookeeper feeding Shrek, the crocodile at Billabong Zoo, in the town of Port Macquarie, in New South Wales, Australia. (Billabon
This humongous man-eating crocodile gave visitors a real show as he leapt metres into the air to grab his meat meal.The video starring the monster-croc named Shrek was filmed at the Billabong Zoo, in the town of Port Macquarie, in the Australian state of New South Wales on 16th March.(Billabong Zoo, Port Macquarie/Clipzilla)