Watch: Anupam Kher dedicates song to fellow 'baldies', calls on them to unite

Anupam Kher is one of the very few Bollywood actors who have embraced their baldness.

Taking to Twitter, the actor has now dedicated a song to his fellow bald men.

Anupam wrote the song 40 years ago upon his arrival in Mumbai to try his luck in films. The video opens with Anupam sitting in his home with his books in the background.

Anupam asks his fans to imagine several bald men standing behind him and singing in chorus.

The song is made on the lines of the famous patriotic song, Aye Mere Pyare Watan.

Several of Anupam Kher's fans even hailed the song on Twitter.

The 66-year-old veteran actor continues to remain active in films. Anupam has worked in a few Hollywood films including Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook.

The actor also played a prominent role in American TV show New Amsterdam.