Hundreds of people taking Polar Plunge in Rochester this weekend

The goal for this year's plunge is to raise $150,000.

One thing that's not changing is plungers taking the dive here at foster arend park all to support special olympics minnesota.

Although instead of a jump... it'll be more of a run and jump.

I first want to introduce you to travis whitcomb with the rochester flyers.

He's competed in the special olympics for over 25 years now.

He even participated in the very first polar plunge 21 years ago and hasn't stopped since.

This past year though brought on new challenges... not just for whitcomb, but the entire organization.

The rochester flyers had to cancel a lot of their fundraisers because of covid?

Whitcomb tells me having the opportunity to still do the polar plunge is huge for special olympics minnesota... plus he's excited about it, too.

"well we raise a lot of money for special olympics and it's a lot of fun.

I just like to be around a lot of people, my friends, my family."

The rochester polar plunge is happening right here at foster arend park tomorrow.

