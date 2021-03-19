'Coffee with Coop' promotes tourism

The 'Coffee with Coop' virtual series is meant to brainstorm ideas and strategies to get tourists to visit Cooperstown.

Coop to talk about tourism in the cooperstown area.

Featured panelists included leaders from the national baseball hall of fame, the farmer's museum, and fenimore art museum, the glimmerglass festival and also cassandra harrington... the executive director of "destination marketing corporation of otsego county on how to they're working to bring tourism back to cooperstown post- covid.

The idea here is to brainstorm ways to get the tourism back to the tourist destination.

4:23 throughout the pandemic we have done a shift in our market focusing.

We have been focusing a lot more on road trippers and nys travelers, people who maybe have always wanted to come to cooperstown but havent; pulled the triigger on it, it's a bucket list destination.

Those are people we are trying to get in front of this year :47 they encourage visitors to use the hashtags "this is cooperstown" and "we go otsego."