Facebook Is Developing a Version of Instagram for Kids Under 13

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri shared the news on Twitter.

Messenger Kids was developed in 2017 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 to chat on Facebook.

Critics have urged Facebook to end the kids' chat platform because "younger children are simply not ready to have social media accounts.".

There's also the issue of privacy.

In 2019, both Google and Musical.ly were fined millions for violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) .

By tracking kids' viewing histories to show them relevant ads.

According to 'BuzzFeed News,' Instagram vice president of product Vishal Shah said the company is prioritizing a "youth pillar" project.

In addition to exploring a new version of the app for children, Instagram's Community Product Group will work "to ensure the safest possible experience for teens."