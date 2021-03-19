Dr. Fauci Faces off With Rand Paul in Fiery Exchange Over Face Masks

Dr. Fauci Faces off With Rand Paul in Fiery Exchange Over Face Masks.

During a Senate hearing, Paul falsely claimed that people who have recovered from COVID-19 or been vaccinated against it have a “virtual 0% chance” of becoming infected.

He also accused Dr. Fauci, who has received both of his COVID-19 vaccinations, of wearing his face mask “for show.”.

You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show.

You can’t get it again … There’s virtually 0% chance you’re going to get it and you’re telling people that have had the vaccine who have immunity … to wear masks … , Rand Paul, via CNBC.

Paul’s questioning of whether masks were “just theater” is what seemingly upset Dr. Fauci the most.

.

Here we go again with the theater … Can I just state for the record that masks are not theater.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CNBC.

Dr. Fauci went on to tell Paul that he “totally disagree[s] with [him].”.

He pointed out that the emergence of new variants in the United States poses a threat to everyone.

In the South African study conducted by [Johnson & Johnson], they found that people who were infected with wild type and were exposed to the variant in South Africa, the 351, it was as if they had never been infected before, they had no protection.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CNBC.

Dr. Fauci further argued his point on ‘CBS This Morning’ the next day, saying Paul was “dead wrong.”.

[He] has this message that we don’t need masks, which goes against just about everything we know about how to prevent the spread of the virus … he’s just, quite frankly, incorrect.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Politico