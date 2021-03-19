Since then, they've continued their efforts with the help of African counterparts and have now helped identify the newest Ebola outbreaks in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center was a leader when it came to treating Ebola patients back in 2014.

Understand while simultaneCovid.

19.

The Democraticand Guinea are now also deEbola outbreak.

The UniverMedical Center was part ofidentify this new outbreakat the genetic sequencingin Guinea, they were shockmutations that linked to tus, Well, this is probablymore likely scenario is thof time that this individuin Guinea is possibly fivewe've ever see someone remof time.

Previously, the lhas been known to persistnew discovery changes howand those on the front linthe disease.

Um, see, resecouldn't have found this nthe researchers and scientall the hard work.

DouglasDr Audie Poor acknowledgedin West Africa at Wednesdameeting.

So now all the trcoming in from those countnotified about them again,is currently monitoring tobut they are not showing atime.

Um, See, researcherson top of a covid outbreak