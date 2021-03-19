Schools Can Now Space Students 3 Feet Apart Instead of 6 Feet, CDC Says

On March 19, the agency updated its school guidance to say that it "now recommends that, with universal masking, students should maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classroom settings.".

However, the 6-foot rule still applies in common areas, when masks are off while eating, between adults and students and in public settings.

The guidance revision would give more schools the ability to open in person.

New research, including a study published in 'Clinical Infectious Diseases,' was examined to justify the change.

We didn't see any substantial difference in cases among students or staff in districts with 3 feet versus 6 feet, suggesting that we can open the schools safely at 3 feet, ... , Westyn Branch-Elliman, a co-author of the study and an infectious diseases specialist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, via NPR.

... provided that some of the mitigation measures that were present here in Massachusetts are in place, Westyn Branch-Elliman, a co-author of the study and an infectious diseases specialist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, via NPR.

Some schools have already implemented distancing precautions of 3 feet.

There was not a notable increase after the move to three-feet separation...other than the two weeks following [Thanksgiving], our numbers have been consistently low, Ashton Brellenthin, communications coordinator for the Danville, IN, Community School Corporation, to NPR