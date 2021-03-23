CDC says students can sit 3 feet apart in classrooms, as long as masks are worn

The CDC updated its physical distancing guidelines for children in schools to reflect this research on Friday.

Three new Centers for Disease Control studies find distancing of 3 feet between students is safe, as long as masks are worn and other prevention measures are in place.

Fox 55's nico pennisi speaks with local school districts about how they're keeping your children safe in the classroom.

3 students 3 feet apart... "the cdc has indeed made that an official recommendation."

Sutterallen county health commissioner dr. matthew sutter says as long as students are wearing face coverings, it just makes sense.

"when both people are wearing masks we reduce the spread of these large droplets, which is the primary way this virus is spread."

Sutterthe centers for disease control and prevention recommends keeping students and teachers in distinct groups, or cohorts, throughout the day."that helps with contact tracing obviously.

When you limit the number of children who are exposed to other children that helps."

Downeynorthwest allen county schools spokeswoman lizette downey says nacs was already ahead of the cdc guidelines.

As of march 1, governor eric holcomb's executive order allowed for 3 feet apart in classrooms. downey says the updated research is a relief.

"you can't change your bricks and mortar."

Downeydowney says classrooms are only so big - maintaining 6 foot distance isn't always possible.

Fort wayne community schools spokeswoman krista stockman says that can especially be difficult at the elementary level."one of the other challenges we have is students are actually eating their meals in the classroom.

And during those times they do have masks off."

Stockmanbut for many students, mask wearing is second nature.

"students actually do a great job with keeping their masks on.

It's just those times when they're eating lunch then they do take their masks off."

Stockmansutter says it doesn't matter if you wear cloth or disposable..."it appears to be relatively safe to have in school classrooms when everyone is wearing a mask.

The key is there needs to be good mask adherence."

Sutterin fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news the cdc also advises limiting interaction among teachers and staff during meetings and breaks in order to limit the amount of potential exposure.