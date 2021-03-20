Updated CDC guidance says 3 feet of physical distancing is safe in schools

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday is updating its physical distancing guidelines for children in schools from 6 feet to 3 feet.

The centers for disease control and prevention releasing new school guidelines today....that could help bring more students and teachers back to classroom.

Mary moloney has more on the changes.

Ja-lin guzman / student: "it's been hard."students struggling angelica love speech / student: "extremely stressful."

Brenda cassellius / superintendent, boston public schools: "the impacts for them are just really sad.

And they are carrying this unfair burden on them with our schools being closed."to get more kids into classrooms -- the c-d-c is revising its school guidelines.

Dr. rochelle walensky / director, centers for disease control and prevention: "cdc believes schools should be the last place to close and the first place to reopen"under the new rules ---students in classrooms now only need to be three feet apart --instead of six feet.- but the six feet rule still applies when students can't wear masks --or if they are in common areas.- the same groups of teachers and students should be kept together throughout the day- and on buses --students should be spaced apart--and wear masks.dr. rochelle walensky / director, centers for disease control and prevention: "we've seen data demonstrating that this is safe even in areas of high community spread."but not all teachers are convinced the new guidelines are better.

Randi weingarten / president, american federation of teachers: "this is being driven by space concerns, not by safety concerns"randi weingarten / president, american federation of teachers: "i just hope this is not a rush to put in twice as many desks in a place where we are really starting to get things reopened"one crucial part of reopening schools -- vaccinating teachers.president biden urged states to prioritize teachers and school staff --to get their first shots by the end of the month.

But the majority of students -- aren't yet eligible to get vaccinated.until they are -- some say --they aren't in a rush to go back to school.

Angelica love speech / student: "i think it's worth it to wait"ja-lin guzman / student: "i don't want nobody to get sick and i don't want nobody to get hurt."in washington --i'm mary moloney