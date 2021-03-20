Frosty Freeze fire 3.19.21

A FIRE LAST NIGHT IN THE CITY OF SANDY HOOK IN ELLIOTT COUNTY DESTROYED A RESTAURANT THAT WAS A STAPLE IN THE COMMUNITY FOR DECADES.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine went to the small town and talked to people there...as she tells us they're devasted...but hopeful for the future.

Brown: "this place is a really, really big part of the life of sandy hook."

Now...a major piece is missing after a fire thursday night destroyed the historic restuarant, frosty freeze.

Charles johnson...pastor of first baptist right next door..says he saw the flames break out.

Brown: "lot of places you go there are small towns that just seems like it takes you forever to fit in was always friendly to me when i first got here.

Made me feel welcome."

Percy...the name of the beloved owner...and also the more commonly recognized name of the restaurant.

Brown: "if i said frosty freeze somebody would have to think for a second, you say percy's, everybody knows where percy's is."

Aside from it's welcoming owner...frosty freeze is known for being a favorite hangout spot of the late country music star keith whitley, who grew up in sandy hook.

The restaurant had his memorabilia on display.

Hale: "march 15th just marked the 47th anniversaty.

I heard percy say it last night."

Abbi hale was finishing her shift when she smelled what she thought was burning plastic.

Shortly after that...a co-worker told her to leave the building.

Hale: "the owners are devasted.

They can't even think right now what's going on."

But she says percy's put on a brave face...as usual.

Hale: "last night i asked him, i said, "percy are you okay?'

He had a cigar and he said yeah boy.

To do because i'm here eight days a week.

That's what he always says - he's here 8 days a week."

Hale's only been at frosty freeze for 8 months...but has lived in sandy hook her whole life.

She knows the impact the loss will have on the community...so she's raising money to help with the rebuild.

Hale" "theyre always eager to help the community, so it's time for us to give back to them."

Brown: "with the history and the family connection, i think everybody will pull together."

In sandy hook...bobbi mcswine..abc 36 news.

