Selling homes with bitcoin

Sellers are beginning to accept bitcoin offers on their homes from buyers.

ONE-THIRD OF THE STIMULUSPAYMENT ON IMMEDIATE BILLS ORHIGH INTEREST DEBT.HOUSES LISTED IN MIAMI AND LOSANGELES WILL ACCEPT BITCOINOFFERS FROM PROSPECTIVE BUYERS.PHIL LAVELLE WITH OUR PARTNERSAT NEWSY, BREAKS DOWN HOW THEDIGITAL CURRENCY COULD CHANGETHE HOUSING MARKET.0-:25It’s a pretty huge house.

And apretty penny for this place insunny SoCal..

UPSOT ERICA FIELDS// REALTOR: "Three point twomillion dollars" WIPE STANDUP:PHIL LAVELLE // LOS ANGELES,CALIFORNIA "And we’re not justtalking about these kinds ofdollars.

But a volatilereplacement - the kind that youcan’t even touch." UPSOT ERICAFIELDS // REALTOR: "It’s alsofor sale for bitcoin"(TREATED SHOTS - ARCHIVE OF THEDARK WEB)Yep - Made famous by hackersand the dark web..

UPSOT: DAVIDGERARD // AUTHOR, ’ATTACK OF THE50 FOOT BLOCKCHAIN’ "Bitcoin hasa terrible problem withscammers.."(SHOTS OF WALL STREET BITCOININVESTORS)Now sending investors into aspin with its swings(TREATED SHOTS - BITCOIN)The volatile and confusingcryptocurrency..

UPSOT: DAVIDGERARD // AUTHOR, ’ATTACK OF THE50 FOOT BLOCKCHAIN’ "It’s sortof hard to handle unless youknow what it is you’re doingwith it.’(ATM)Even Bitcoin ATMs springing upto buy the stuff..

A nationalrollout - companies likeCoinCloud cashing in UPSOTCHRIS MCALARY // CEO, COINCLOUD:There’s a lot of people usethem.

We’ve had over a quartermillion customers use ourmachines.

We’ve got 1600locations nationwide and that’sgrown over the last seven yearsorganically.(For Sale sign)But the future of home buying?SOT: ERICA FIELDS // REALTOR: "Ithink it is.

It’s reallyinteresting.

I know there’s anend with bitcoin at some pointbut there’s a real need or wanor excitement about it which isreally interesting so I thinkit’s going to be going for alittle bit longer." STANDUP:PHIL LAVELLE // LOS ANGELES,CALIFORNIA "But..

Wait.

Just asecond..

You might be watchingthis and wondering how does itall work and thinking "I don’tunderstand Bitcoin.." You’reprobably not alone..

Allow me.."SOT EXCHANGE: DAVID GERARD //AUTHOR, ’ATTACK OF THE 50 FOOTBLOCKCHAIN’ Phil: "You’re abitcoin expert..

I’m going toask the impossible, but in tenseconds, give us a guide..

Howdoes bitcoin work and why’d youbuy a house with it?" DG:"Bitcoin is an attempt to make adecentralized currency that’selectronic.

For the purpose ofbuying things, think of it as acommodity that you can buy orsell for a given price indollars and if you’re making alarge purchase, you can use it asubstitute currency if the buyerwill accept it..

It’s not verygood at being money, but peoplecan and do use it a bit likemoney.(GFX - NEEDS MAKING UP ANDDROPPING AT BASE)Bitcoin’s value has swungwildly this last month..

Worth45,000USD per coin one week.More than 60,000 a few weekslater.

There’s return.

Andrisk..

SOT EXCHANGE: ERICAFIELDS // REALTOR: PHIL: "Let’ssay you sell this place, thennext day, bitcoin tanks, whathappens then?" ERICA: "That’sscary but that’s why it’s forsale at a certain amount indollars but one and a half timesthe rate at the time of signing- that way, at that momentthat’s what youre contracted atso there’s no dive.

Once you’vesigned it, that’s what youregetting."o the currency of the future..starting to selling the