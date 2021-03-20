Sequatchie Cleanup

Now Dunlap and THP are cleaning up some creeks to catch up.

Littering has actually gotten worse during the pandemic because crews couldn't go out to pick up.

Overrun of brush has become an issue during the pandemic.

News 12 brian armstrong finds out why it's becoming such a problem and how one city is teaming up with the tennessee highway patrol to fix it.

Pkg nat trash has been building up along roads and parks in dunlap and tennessee state trooper lt.

Jon harmon says it due to people littering and covids impact.

The litter program with the prisoners that used to pick it up on the side of the road, wasn't allowed to go and pick that up because of covid.

Camber director janis adams- kyser says the coops creek walkway was covered with litter and overgrown brush and the community along with t-h-p has come together to clean it up.

We have a walkway along coop's creek that was just nasty-looking.

We have 150-200 people walking the trail.

People walk it and they throw their trash down and you know, drive safely and don't be a little bug, and if you do, don't do it in dunlap.

One of those volunteers is shana barnwell who says it's not easy work but it's rewarding.

I've got some cuts and bruises here from getting into the bush but it's definitely worth it.

It's definitely worth it to get in and get dirty, our hair is messed up, we look a little bit messy but we're definitely excited to be out here today.

They take pride in our community and they want to know where we're going to go next.

Kyser says so many companies in sequatchie county have come together to help with this cleanup project.

Barnwell says so many people working together creates a strong bond.

Definitely build bonds here in the community.

It builds but within our work environment and it builds bonds within the community of our environment and it definitely brings together the businesses around here and the people who work in the community and live in the community.

We're part of this community.