How COVID-19 human challenge trials work -- and why I volunteered | Sophie Rose

In April 2020, epidemiologist-in-training Sophie Rose volunteered to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

As a young, healthy adult, she's offering to take part in a human challenge trial, a study where participants are intentionally exposed to SARS-CoV-2 to test vaccines and gather critical data.

Explaining how challenge trials could speed up the development of effective vaccines, Rose shares why volunteering was the right decision for her.