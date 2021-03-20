HSHR Mar 19

C1 3 miller.

Bryan kennedy is taking some much deserved time off tonight.

There's only been one team all season that's knocked off number one lexington catholic..

Paul lawrence dunbar.

The bulldogs got the best of the knights on the road two weeks ago.

Tonight..

They had a chance to make it two in a row..

The rubber match between lex cath and dunbar for the 43rd district title...your game of the week.

This one did not disappoint.

Let's pick things up in the 3rd..

Nick spalding off the inbounds..

Pulls up from way outside..

And buries the three.

Bulldogs go up 7.

Knights answer righ back..

Ben johnson with the floater..

And one.

That would bring it back to 4.

4q..

Lex cath would go on a run..

Ryan russel from outside..

Bangs in the three..

Knights go up one.

But dunbar had the answer in closing time.

That was nick spalding.

And when i say the sophomore got hot.

I mean he got hot.

First the mid-range in traffic.

Later..

From outside..

The three give dunbar a two point lead.

Then a few plays later..

It's spalding with the steal..

And i mean come one..

Are you serious..

The circus shot lay-up.

Dunbar ends the game on a 14-0 run..

To win it..

81-68 against a very tough lexington catholic team.

Frederick douglass and henry clay playing for the 42nd c1 3 district title.

Opening minute of the game..

Check out this sequence..

Deshawn jackson with the tough lay- up..

Henry clay pushes it immediately..

Konlin brown knocks in the three.

Later in the quarter..

Blue devils fighting..

The three..

No good..

But harrison lynch is there for the putback.

Broncos retun serve..

Zaydan fergerson from outside..

Knocks in the trey.

Douglass wins it 59-49.

Madison central vs.

Madison southern for teh 44th district title.

This was a 3 point contest early on indians..

Go dribble drive..

Jaylen davis..

Who nails the trey eagles answer back..

Zach hudson off the screen squares up..

And nails it back the other way now..

Kole browne with a little drive and kick..

To kenyatta hardge the corner three is money.

Eagles having a little trouble..

But trent devries wide open in the corner.

Mad central goes on to win..

71-58.

Frankfort taking on franklin county for the 44th district title.

Second quarter..

The big man jackson twombly drives from the top of the key and he glides to the rack for the easy lay in for the panthers.

More from frankfort..

Jordan blythe is open and jordan blythe nails it from beyond the arc..

Assisted by charles ellis.

But here come the flyers..

Fred farrier makes a nice move on his way to the basket and the lay up is good.

About 10 seconds later..

Jayden mattison comes up with a turnover and tosses it upcourt to farrier and that's another easy bucket for the senior.

Half coming to a close..

Mattison comes up with an offensive board..

Goes up for a put back..

Gets fouled but that doesn't phase the junior..

Count the bucket.

Franklin county comes away with a blowout victory..

That will do it for the boys, but we still have titles on the line for the girls.

We'll have action from the 40th, 41st, 42nd, 43rd and 44th districts in a moment.

More highlight reel coming your way after the break.

If you've been diagnosed with a heart condition, call: c1 3 big one earlier in the week when they knocked off dunbar.

Tonight...another tough challenge in lafayette for the 43rd district title.

3q..

Lafayette's anaya brown gets her 1000th point she'd add two more on the drive..

Gets it to finish.

4q..

Back and forth affair..

Maddie kauffman knocks down the lay up in transition.

Regulation wouldn't be enough for this one..

In the ot..

The lady commodores come out firing..

Alisce lyvers comes up with a great offensive rebound and the put back is good.

Lady commodores play spoiler once again..

64 to 60 the final..

It's the sixth victory of the season..

And it results in a district championship for tates creek frederick douglass and scott county for the 42nd district title.

This one was a battle..

C1 3 ala mid-90s heat and knicks.

4q..

Kennedy tompkins with the drive..

The bucket and the foul..

Cardinals go up 7.

Next play down for scott county..

Emma price pushes the lead out to 9.

Broncos still fighting..

The three is no good but ayanna sarai darrington is there for the putback plus the foul..

Douglass had a chance to cut it to a one possession lead..

But the three is no good..

Scott county wins its 5th straight district title..

44-37 franklin county taking on great c1 3 crossing for the 41st district championship.

Brooklynn miles coming up the floor for the lady flyers..

Nice jab step..

Absorbs contact and draws a foul..

Knocks it down for the and 1.

Warhawks with it now..

Ava schureman drives and finds a wide open raegan barrett under the basket and that's an easy pair for the sophomore.

Next trip down the floor for great crossing..

It's barrett again this time with a nice move in the post..

Uses the glass for another bucket..

Assist to timothi williams. but franklin county was lights out from beyond the arc in the first as miles connects for the three.

Lady flyers glide to the district title with a 62 to 50 win over g-c.

Montomgery county versus g-r-c.

The 40th district title on the line.

Lady indians playing a little inside out game and finds hayden barrier who nails it from deep lady cardinals are getting trapped but the ball finds erica berry who lays it up for 2 then brianna byars on fast break goes in smooth for a and1 right before 2 quarter lady indians trying to get it down low but after 3 strong rebounds by savannah parker she finally finds ella routt who nails it at the buzzer and lastly...the 44th district title game between madison southern and madison central.

The lady eagles passing it around and finding morgan flannery down low the lady indians bailey hensley gives it up then gets it right back at the top of the key and drains it the lady eagles turning defense into offense hadley french with the swat then gives it up to lacie parks who finishes with a nice floater bailey hensley makes a strong drive and finish "abc 36 sports "solid blue and gold" blue and gold" coverage of the