Audience impressed with 'Mumbai Saga'

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer action crime movie, 'Mumbai Saga,' received tremendous response from the public.

Movie buffs appreciated the on screen face-off of the lead actors in murky tale of Mumbai.

People also appreciated direction of Sanjay Gupta and screenplay of the movie.

"You will be on the edge of your seat throughout," said one of the Moviegoers.

"Considering the current situation, I would give 4 out of 5 stars," added another.

Movie also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Agarwal, Suniel Shetty and Rohit Roy.

Mumbai Saga was released on the big screen on March 19.