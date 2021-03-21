Southridge's Sweet Season Comes to a Sour End

Five straight playoff five straight playoff victories had gotten the southridge boys basketball team to brink of the state title game ... ............ however ... to punch their ticket to indianapolis ... the raiders would have to get past parke heritage ... winners of 11 in a row ... to the fabled hatchet house ... where the raiders had to put their heads together to figure out how to beat a team that had only lost three times all season ... .............. parke heritage would try to power over southridge early with their big man ... connor davis ... who was devastating inside in the opening stanza ... ............ but the raiders turn to their big man ... colson montgomery ... and he was lethal from beyond the arc ... keeping the game tight in the first quarter ... ............. the wolves respond in the second quarter ... getting creative with the passing ... christian johnson with the extended alley oop off the glass ... .............. but just before halftime ... colson montgomery leads a rally ... defying the parke heritage defense on the daring drive for two ... southridge goes into halftime down just 4 ... ............ the second half would see park heritage once again try to pull away ... christian johnson stops ... pops ... and drops the trifecta ... and the raiders are down 9 in the third ... ............ but southridge won't back down ... once again colson montgomery wills the raiders back ... with the runner in the lane off the glass ... .............. next camden gasser slots it to carter whitehead ..

Who cashes in ... getting the raiders back within shouting distance ... down 28-23 after 3 ... ............. and the comeback continues into the 4th ... great defense sets up the turnover ... and the fastbreak the other way ... montgomery is simply a one-man gang ... the amazing cross- over leads to the game-tying two-hand slam ... it's 34-all ..

He would finish with a game-high 25 .... ............. but late in the game ... an uncalled clear out sets up the wolves' riley ferguson for the eventual game-winning 3 ... as southridge's sweet season comes to an end ... falling 40-36 ... that's part of the game.

Sometimes you don't win.

I just gave it everything i had.

And i know everybody else did.

I love these guys to death.

I'll always remember these guys.

Even losing this game, you'll still remember the atmosphere, everybody that came out and supported us.

So, i'm just proud of my guys.

Both teams i kind of thought settled in correctly, in terms of how we both wanted to play.

It was just a slugfest.

Great players making big-time plays back and forth.

I was really proud of our guys for the way they competed from start to